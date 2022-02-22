CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

