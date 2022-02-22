Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 591 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

