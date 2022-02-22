Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,024,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $290.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.58.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

