Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

