Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

