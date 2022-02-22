Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

