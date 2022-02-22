Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.52.

TSE:CHR opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The stock has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

