Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 694 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $266.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.34. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

