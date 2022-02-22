Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,744 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 198,474 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 289,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

