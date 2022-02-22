Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 83,667 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

