Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 235.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 116.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cowen by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,706 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

