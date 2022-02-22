Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $34.84 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and $7.16 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.84 or 0.00092163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00109402 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

