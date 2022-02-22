Credit Suisse AG Acquires 13,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,433,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIDO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

