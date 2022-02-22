Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,487 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCUS opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.85.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.