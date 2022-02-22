Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,590 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

