Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,422 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRON. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

