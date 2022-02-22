Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

