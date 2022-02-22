Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,450 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 3.2% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $236,014,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $178,959,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

