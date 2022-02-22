Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,543 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for approximately 5.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $324,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. 20,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

