Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 995,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,902. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -87.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

