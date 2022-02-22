Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $127,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,668,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

