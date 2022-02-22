Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 77,306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

