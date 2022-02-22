Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 61,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

