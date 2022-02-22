CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CRY opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.22 million, a PE ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CryoLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

