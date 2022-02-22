Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.01.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

