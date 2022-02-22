Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $121.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

