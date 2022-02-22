Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

