Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 569.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

