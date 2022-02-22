Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,183 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

