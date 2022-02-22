Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CWK opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after buying an additional 324,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 295,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

