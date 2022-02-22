CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

