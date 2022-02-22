CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

