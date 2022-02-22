CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

CVR Energy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,658. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

