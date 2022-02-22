Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 18969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

