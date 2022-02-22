CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBAY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $243.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

