Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $573,000 Stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

