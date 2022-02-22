Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $715,000 in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 217,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

