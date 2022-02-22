Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPOA stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

