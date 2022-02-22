Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $381,000 Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.
TLS opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $39.45.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
