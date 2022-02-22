Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $381,000 Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TLS opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

