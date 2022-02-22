Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $532,000 Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FINM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Marlin Technology by 66.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,001 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINM opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

