Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.90.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.53 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $4,836,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

