DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

