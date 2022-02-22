DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.19 or 0.06899575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.64 or 1.00359081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050239 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

