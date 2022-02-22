Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.94 ($154.47).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €46.10 ($52.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €103.56. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

