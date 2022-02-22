DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00289441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005206 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.01246947 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

