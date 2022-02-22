Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.40. Denbury has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,558,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.