Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,777 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.29% of Foot Locker worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

FL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. 31,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,665. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

