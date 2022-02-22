Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock remained flat at $$22.74 on Tuesday. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

