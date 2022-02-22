Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,371,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 962,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,851,469. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

