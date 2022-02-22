Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 36,600 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 99,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

