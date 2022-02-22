Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes $4.05 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 128.0% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 811,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of BSAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 11,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

